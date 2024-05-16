AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of AMETEK worth $36,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.17. The company had a trading volume of 155,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,383. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.74. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

