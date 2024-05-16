Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Amkor Technology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 96.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Amkor Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Shares of AMKR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,122. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,220. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

