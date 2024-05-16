AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.57.

NYSE AMN traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

