Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $118.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.83.

Several research firms have commented on APH. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 88.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH opened at $131.98 on Thursday. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $132.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

