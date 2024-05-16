Analysts Set Expectations for PepGen Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PepGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Get PepGen alerts:

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.19.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PepGen

PepGen Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PEPG opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. PepGen has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepGen by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 344,266 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in PepGen by 18.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in PepGen in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PepGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepGen

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.