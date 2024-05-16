Analysts Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target at $84.88

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.88.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Five9 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVN

Insider Activity at Five9

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 0.85. Five9 has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

(Get Free Report

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.