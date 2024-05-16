Analysts Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target at $135.00

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $131.57 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $166.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.11.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

