Analyzing Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) & Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 6.51% 2.85% 1.17% Sabra Health Care REIT 7.58% 1.74% 0.91%

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sabra Health Care REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67 Sabra Health Care REIT 0 5 6 0 2.55

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Empire State Realty Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $8.33, indicating a potential downside of 14.62%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus target price of $15.71, indicating a potential upside of 8.26%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $739.57 million 2.17 $53.24 million $0.30 32.53 Sabra Health Care REIT $647.51 million 5.19 $13.76 million $0.20 72.55

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT. Empire State Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabra Health Care REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats Empire State Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years. As of September 30, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 727 residential units across three multifamily properties.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures. As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 37,606 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

