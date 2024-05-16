Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on AND. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Up 3.7 %

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total value of C$61,309.95. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

AND stock opened at C$40.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$36.76 and a twelve month high of C$48.80. The stock has a market cap of C$789.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.05). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of C$169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8439434 EPS for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

