Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,000 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 ($20.10) to GBX 3,000 ($37.68) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($33.03) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.40) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($28.89) to GBX 3,100 ($38.93) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,793.33 ($35.08).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,624 ($32.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14,583.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,208.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,025.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,813 ($35.33).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42,777.78%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.82), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($533,775.17). In other Anglo American news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.82), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($533,775.17). Also, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($27.93), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($337,566.44). 7.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

