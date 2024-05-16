Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Down 11.2% in April

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 338.7 days.

Ansell Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANSLF opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. Ansell has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.66.

Get Ansell alerts:

About Ansell

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.