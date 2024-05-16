Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Down 11.2% in April

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 338.7 days.
Ansell Price Performance
OTCMKTS ANSLF opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. Ansell has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.66.
About Ansell
