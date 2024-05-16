Anthony K. Blair Purchases 150,000 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) COO Anthony K. Blair acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Zomedica Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ZOM opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.99. Zomedica Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.25.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 143.67%.
About Zomedica
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.
