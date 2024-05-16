APENFT Price Hits $0.0000 (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One APENFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $9.68 million and $25.16 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APENFT has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

