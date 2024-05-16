Apexium Financial LP Acquires 2,194 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $290.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $291.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.