Apexium Financial LP Buys 393 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,260 shares of company stock worth $11,478,430 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.7 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,170,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,277. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $196.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.