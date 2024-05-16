Apexium Financial LP Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Apexium Financial LP lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,494,000 after acquiring an additional 148,842 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,520,000 after purchasing an additional 589,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.71. 1,492,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,984. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $109.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

