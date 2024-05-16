Apexium Financial LP Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE GS traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $464.51. 2,066,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.57 and a 200 day moving average of $383.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $468.25. The company has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

