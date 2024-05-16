Apexium Financial LP Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,720,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,263,347,000 after acquiring an additional 889,607 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $482.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,561,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,339. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $345.12 and a one year high of $638.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.