Apexium Financial LP Has $15.56 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP owned approximately 0.11% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $15,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after buying an additional 1,233,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,552,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after purchasing an additional 588,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,225,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,047,000 after buying an additional 804,685 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,693 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

