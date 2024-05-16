Apexium Financial LP Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 111.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,586,000 after buying an additional 609,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,482,000 after buying an additional 332,819 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.77. 4,779,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376,614. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.47.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

