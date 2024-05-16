Apexium Financial LP Has $5.11 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,678 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.32. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.