Apexium Financial LP Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 736.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.5 %

TSLA stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.84. 59,731,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,830,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.85 and its 200 day moving average is $202.78. The firm has a market cap of $557.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

