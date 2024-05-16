Apexium Financial LP Has $7.31 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Apexium Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $97.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,894,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,063. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

