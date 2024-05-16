Apexium Financial LP Has $82.94 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Apexium Financial LP cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.9% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $82,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,516,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $451.98. 34,736,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,417,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.47. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $327.04 and a 1-year high of $454.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

