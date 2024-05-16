Apexium Financial LP Invests $391,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,039 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,235,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,738,000 after purchasing an additional 105,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,501. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $515,217.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,673.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $515,217.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,673.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,405 shares of company stock valued at $15,515,819 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

