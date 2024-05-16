Apexium Financial LP Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,999. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.02.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

