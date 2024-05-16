Apexium Financial LP Sells 888 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Apexium Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 0.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP owned 0.09% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.08. The company had a trading volume of 703,511 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.10.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

