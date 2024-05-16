Apexium Financial LP Trims Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,890 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP owned 0.28% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,555,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,969,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQJ stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $28.34. 53,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,184. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

