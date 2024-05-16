Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $1.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 4.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 58,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,875. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $37.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,232 shares during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences comprises 0.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 4.30% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

