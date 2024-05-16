Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25-7.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.830-2.190 EPS.

AMAT stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.17. 7,291,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.99. Applied Materials has a one year low of $120.18 and a one year high of $218.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

