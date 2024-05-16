Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAOI. TheStreet raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $428.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.12.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,689.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,905.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 31,370 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

