AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen Sells 147,984 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:APP opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AppLovin by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

