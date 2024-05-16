AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,573. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.31. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.11). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,114.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

