AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
AquaBounty Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %
AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.11). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,114.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.
