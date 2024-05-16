Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET) Trading Down 11.4% After Insider Selling

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 56.50 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 58.94 ($0.74). 96,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 105,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.84).

Specifically, insider Nicholas Bliss sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £3,496.80 ($4,391.86). Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6,110.00 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 259.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc focuses on investments in small to medium sized energy efficiency projects in the private and public sector in the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

