Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Lake Street Capital

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

RKDA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 5th.

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.74. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

