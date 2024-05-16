ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Down 11.4% in April

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 351,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $117.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.69.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

