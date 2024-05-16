ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.69.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ArcBest

ArcBest Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ArcBest stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average of $127.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 3.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 62,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ArcBest by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.