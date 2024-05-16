Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Evercore ISI

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

ACLX stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. Arcellx has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $75.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $473,245.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,689.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $633,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $473,245.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,689.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 617,559 shares of company stock worth $42,965,930. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Arcellx by 183.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Arcellx by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Arcellx by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Arcellx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

