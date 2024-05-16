Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $97.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.62.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

