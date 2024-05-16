Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Arcos Dorados’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of ARCO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 454,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,418. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

