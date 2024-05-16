Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab Sells 3,000 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $23,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,450,384.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ardelyx alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $52,950.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Raab sold 1,518 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $11,096.58.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $200,523.75.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 791,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 8.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 8.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ARDX. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

View Our Latest Report on Ardelyx

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.