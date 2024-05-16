ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires 49,070 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 49,070 shares during the period. Lear accounts for approximately 0.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $15,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Lear by 6.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 4.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Lear by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,283. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day moving average of $135.51. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $120.88 and a twelve month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

