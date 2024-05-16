ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 731,945 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 731,945 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $109,741,000. Credicorp comprises approximately 3.8% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.92% of Credicorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Credicorp in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Price Performance

NYSE:BAP traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.63. 143,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,210. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $180.21.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $9.4084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.18%.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.