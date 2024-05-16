ARGA Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 169,437 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 169,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,435 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Genpact by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,948,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,733,000 after buying an additional 452,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Genpact by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,484,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,664,000 after buying an additional 321,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genpact by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,898,000 after buying an additional 432,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,163,000 after buying an additional 144,611 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE G traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

