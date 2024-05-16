ARGA Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 526,394 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 526,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,000. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.13% of Newell Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 25.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,875,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 586,018 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 21.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 434,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 75,672 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 37.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Newell Brands by 284.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 83,498 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,616. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

