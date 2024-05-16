ARGA Investment Management LP Has $199.40 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,572,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,013,545 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 6.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.10% of Alibaba Group worth $199,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 46,696,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,406,961. The company has a market capitalization of $220.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

