ARGA Investment Management LP Has $6.51 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

ARGA Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,719 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Whirlpool worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,086. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $91.69 and a one year high of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.09.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

