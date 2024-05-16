ARGA Investment Management LP Invests $1.26 Million in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. Bank of America reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SIG traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $101.45. 524,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,436. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.81. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $109.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $1,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,254 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

