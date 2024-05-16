ARGA Investment Management LP Invests $925,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PII. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 536.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,286.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Polaris Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.65.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

