ARGA Investment Management LP Makes New $831,000 Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in JD.com by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 100,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in JD.com by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,663,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,182,927. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. JD.com’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.